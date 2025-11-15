Public Dividends Get a “Thermometer”: Kapbe Launches Global Dividend Index to Quantify UBI Progress

LATIN AMERICA (November 14, 2025). At a key moment in global wealth redistribution, digital asset platform Kapbe, with top economic research partners, has launched the Global Redividend Index (GRDI). Built from the on-chain dividend data of Kapbe and global economic and demographic stats, GRDI quantifies and visualizes public dividend levels and participation across countries, tracking real-world UBI progress.

GRDI fills a major gap in UBI measurement standards and marks blockchain as a core tool for social equity and fair distribution. Kapbe founder Alexander Wright said, “We need an index as intuitive as the CPI, so everyone can see how close we are to the era of dividends.”

GRDI Framework: Four-Dimensional Quantification Driven by Real On-Chain Data

The GRDI uses a 0–100 scale based on four dimensions: annualized on-chain dividend income per person, dividend population penetration, public asset linkage ratio, and coverage of attention dividend rights. Kapbe calculates the index using verified on-chain data from over 1.8 million users, combined with external macro statistics, ensuring objectivity and traceability.

As of end-2024, the global GRDI is 27.8, showing UBI progress remains in early stages. Large gaps persist between high- and low-income countries in dividend participation, making the index a valuable tool for policymakers and investors focused on equity and green asset allocation.

GRDI Integrated with Kapbe Platform, Dynamically Adjusting Dividend Mechanisms

Beyond being a quantitative indicator, the GRDI is a core governance metric for Kapbe. The platform ties GRDI to its λ dividend model: as GRDI rises, Kapbe increases dividend payouts to benefit more users; if GRDI falls, it adjusts incentives to attract more assets and restore dividend levels.

Alexander Wright Envisions: Making Kapbe Dividends a Global Consensus

At the launch, Kapbe founder Alexander Wright stated, “GRDI is our response to users and the times. Fairness should be quantifiable and continually improved. We hope this index, like CPI or PMI, becomes a barometer for global wealth redistribution.”

Kapbe will update the GRDI quarterly and plans to launch local versions in emerging markets such as Asia and Latin America, expanding global consensus on public dividends and making digital dividends a universal right.