Kapbe MSB License Renewal: Redefining Unconditional Income with Compliance and Innovation

LATIN AMERICA (November 14, 2025). Kapbe, a digital asset trading platform, renewed its US FinCEN MSB license in October 2024, maintaining a spotless compliance record since 2021. This highlights the Kapbe commitment to AML standards and fund security, providing a trustworthy environment and supporting global expansion. Founder Alexander Wright emphasized that these milestones put Kapbe at the forefront of digital asset compliance.

Building a Global Compliance Network Across the US, Europe, and Asia

In response to tightening digital asset regulations and evolving legal frameworks worldwide, Kapbe initiated a multi-jurisdiction compliance strategy in 2022. The platform has applied for Money Transmission Licenses (MTL) in key US states such as New York, Texas, and Florida, clearing regulatory hurdles for business expansion within the US. Kapbe is also advancing its EU MiCA CASP registration and maintains close communication with European regulators. By 2026, Kapbe aims to complete compliance deployment across North America, Europe, and Asia, ensuring secure, scalable growth.

Innovative Legal DAO Governance for Transparent and Efficient Compliance

Kapbe has introduced a “Legal DAO” governance structure, assembling a dedicated team of former regulators, senior compliance advisors, and community representatives to monitor international regulations such as TRACE, MiCA, and OFAC sanction lists in real time. Leveraging blockchain technology, the Legal DAO publicly records asset compliance management and approval processes on-chain, making the onboarding and offboarding of compliant assets transparent and auditable. The innovative “hot-swapping” mechanism enables rapid asset adjustments in response to regulatory changes, ensuring transparency and agility.

Compliance-Driven Growth: Surging Users and Assets

The “compliance-first” strategy of Kapbe prioritizes safety and stability as the core drivers of its long-term development. By the end of 2024, the registered users of Kapbe surpassed 1.8 million, with monthly trading volume exceeding $40 billion and assets under management (AUM) reaching $12 billion—making it a trusted choice for users worldwide. The robust compliance framework, including a three-tier KYC/AML system, built-in risk sandbox, and λ dividend risk mitigation logic, ensures sustainable and lawful business growth. Alexander Wright concluded: “The rapid expansion of Kapbe and recognition by users and regulators globally are rooted in our ongoing commitment to compliance and responsible governance. We will continue to strengthen our global compliance network and drive healthy industry development.”