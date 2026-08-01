Belvilla Expands Its Belgian Business with the Acquisition of GMFB

Acquisition strengthens Belvilla’s presence in Belgium by expanding from holiday homes into professionally managed urban accommodation.

BELGIUM (August 01 2026). Europe’s leading vacation rental platform Belvilla today announced the acquisition of GMFB, one of Antwerp’s leading professionally managed short-stay apartment operators in Belgium.

The acquisition of GMFB extends Belvilla’s Belgian business from established holiday destinations into the country’s urban hospitality market, beginning with Antwerp. GMFB operates more than 150 serviced apartments across 26 buildings in central Antwerp. Belvilla intends to build on this foundation by combining GMFB’s local operating expertise with the Group’s technology, revenue management capabilities, distribution network and operational best practices.

As part of the post-acquisition integration process, Belvilla has undertaken a review of GMFB’s business and governance framework to ensure the company is fully aligned with the Group’s governance, compliance and operational standards. To strengthen oversight, Arjun Karangiya will be appointed to the Board of Directors of GMFB.

Founder of GMFB, Willem Van der Stock, is stepping down as director through WADA. Subject to governance review, Willem may continue to serve in his operational capacity. Going forward, Lefteris P. will not be associated directly or indirectly with GMFB.

«Belgium has been an important market for our homes business for several years, and this acquisition represents a natural next step in our growth strategy. By combining its local expertise with the group’s technology, governance and operational capabilities, we see significant opportunities to deliver an even better experience for guests and homeowners while supporting the long-term growth of the business,” said a Belvilla spokesperson.

Belvilla operates 2500 holiday homes across the country. Earlier this year, Belvilla strengthened its local presence through the appointment of Holiday House Service (HHS) as its Homeowner Advisor for Belgium, supporting homeowners across key leisure destinations including the Ardennes and the West Flemish Coast.

Belgium continues to benefit from resilient leisure and business travel demand, while Antwerp represents one of Europe’s most attractive city-centre accommodation markets. With a limited supply of professionally managed serviced apartments and a fragmented operator landscape, the acquisition provides a strong platform for long-term growth.

Fuente: Central de Noticias AndeanWire