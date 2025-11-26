JETOUR G700 Makes Its Global Debut in Dubai, Redefining the Benchmark for Premium Off-Road SUV

LATIN AMERICA (November 26, 2025). On November 18, JETOUR launched the G700 in Dubai under the theme “BEYOND THE HORIZON”. As the first model of the G Series, the G700 is positioned as an All-terrain Premium Hybrid Off-Road SUV. With its all-terrain capability, the G700 opens a new chapter in global premium off-roading.

The G700’s off-road capability is built on the GAIA Architecture, which integrates the Super Hybrid iDM-Off road system to deliver 665kW (904hp) and 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds. Its high-pressure one-piece chassis, formed with aerospace-grade 10,000-ton hydraulic technology, achieves over 10,000 N·m/deg torsional rigidity. The model features an intelligent triple differential lock with front and rear electronically controlled dog clutches, providing more than 20,000 N·m of locking torque. A full-domain intelligent control system with 14 driving modes and an all-in-one X-Mode uses real-time sensor data to assess terrain and optimize capability with ease.

As a premium off-road SUV, the G700 features Smart CDC damping with active air suspension and Cloud Seats made of top-layer leather with a 14-layer comfort structure. The cabin includes a Lexicon audio system and a smart display suite consisting of a 35.4-inch skyline screen, 15.6-inch hi-resolution floating screen, 17.3-inch rear ceiling entertainment screen, and an exclusive 8.88-inch rear climate screen.

The G700’s body structure uses 35% hot-stamped steel and over 90% high-strength steel. The model achieved outstanding results in TÜV Rheinland testing, reinforcing its internationally recognized off-road safety capability.

The G700 earned the “Most Innovative Design Feature” award at the 2025 Turin Automotive Design Award (TADA). Former Land Rover Chief Designer Andrew infused Himalayan-inspired aesthetics, blending bold presence with refined elegance, while contemporary design icon Paula Scher will serve as art consultant for the G-Series, further enhancing its creative vision.

Off-road also make moves on protecting the shared home of people and nature. In China, the G700 has supported conservation efforts in the Hoh Xil Nature Reserve to protect Tibetan antelopes. In Africa, JETOUR partnered with the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) and worked with Discovery Channel on the documentary “The Return of the Cheetah”. JETOUR will continue supporting CCF programs and Hoh Xil expeditions.

The global debut of the G700 marks a milestone for JETOUR, advancing its journey toward becoming a world-class premium brand.