JETOUR Elevates Its “Travel+” Strategy, Pioneering a New Era of Premium Hybrid Off-Road Exploration

LATIN AMERICA (November 26, 2025). On November 18, 2025, JETOUR held its G700 global launch event in Dubai, UAE. As the first premium model of JETOUR’s G Series, the G700 is positioned as an All-terrain Premium Hybrid Off-Road SUV, setting a new benchmark for global premium off-road.

JETOUR has always focused on the core needs of travelers. Over 86 months, the brand has earned the trust of more than 2 million customers worldwide. In markets such as Angola, Ethiopia, and Myanmar, JETOUR ranks first among all brands. In 16 markets, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kazakhstan, Peru, Qatar, and Kuwait, JETOUR leads all Chinese SUV brands.

Mr. Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR International, noted that the “Travel+” strategy is the brand’s most valuable asset. With the G700, JETOUR aims to deliver a smart, comfortable, and truly capable off-road experience for travel needs.

Former Land Rover Chief Designer Andrew brought world-class off-road expertise to the G700, shaping a Himalayan-inspired design. This creative vision earned global recognition, with the G700 receiving the “Most Innovative Design Feature” at the prestigious Turin Automotive Design Award (TADA).

Contemporary art icon Paula Scher will join JETOUR as the art consultant for the G Series. As the creative force behind the G Series’ visual identity, she co-develops its visual concepts and applications, bringing an international artistic perspective to the G700’s “Zongheng Aesthetics” and uniting its rugged off-road character with refined artistic sensibility.

JETOUR is expanding the “Travel+ Lifestyle” through global collaborations. At the launch, it announced a partnership with the Liwa JETOUR Global Fan Festival to challenge the world-famous Moreeb Dune, allowing users to experience the G700’s strength and reliability in extreme conditions.

JETOUR’s “Travel+ culture” continues to expand, earning recognition from global elites. EDM Icon Alan Walker and world marathon champion Sir Mo Farah are among the first G700 owners.

Since 2024, the company has worked with the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) to launch “The Return of the Cheetah” public-benefit program. The initiative conducts in-depth field , tracking wild cheetah habitats and supporting biodiversity protection.

Building on the trust of its 2 million users worldwide, JETOUR has advanced its unique “Travel+” philosophy across products and lifestyle. This multi-domain approach marks an important step in the brand’s global journey, delivering a travel experience that exceeds expectations worldwide.