Belvilla enters the hotel business in Europe, launches first hotel in Belgium

BELGIUM (February 16 de 2026). Belvilla by OYO, one of Europe’s leading vacation rental companies has announced its entry into the hotel business in Europe with launch of its first hotel in Belgium — Belvilla Au Coeur d’Alle, located in the picturesque village of Alle. This marks an important step in its expansion into Europe’s premium and mid-premium hotel space through its Belvilla, DanCenter, Palette and SUNDAY brands

The newly opened 16-room hotel located at 15 Place Georges Mongin, Alle, 5550, offers easy access to Belgium’s scenic natural landscapes, outdoor adventure destinations, and cultural attractions.

The company’s hotel business in Europe will operate on a long-term management contract, ensuring consistent quality, reliable operations, and elevated guest experience across its portfolio. Broader plan to roll out hotels across key European markets including Germany, Belgium, and Denmark. While Belvilla and DanCenter will focus on the mid-premium segment, premium hotel offerings will be introduced under the SUNDAY brand.

Commenting on the launch, Johan Vandenbogaerde, Owner of Belvilla Au Coeur d’Alle, said, “Partnering with a global hospitality company allows us to combine local charm with global hospitality expertise. We’re proud to be the first hotel in Belgium under Belvilla’s expanding European portfolio, and we look forward to offering guests a refreshed experience in Alle.”

Anuj Ganotra, Country Head – Belgium Belvilla said, “Belgium is an important market for our vacation home brand Belvilla, and expanding into hotels is the natural next step in our European growth. With this launch, we aim to offer guests a seamless blend of local warmth and Belvilla’s global hospitality standards. This marks an exciting beginning as we build a portfolio of high-quality hotels across Europe.”

The launch of Belvilla Au Coeur d’Alle is Belvilla’s first hotel opening in Belgium, with more European properties scheduled to open in the coming months.

Belvilla is one of Europe’s leading vacation home rental platforms with more than 60,000 holiday homes across Europe including the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Austria, Italy, Spain & others. It’s a full-service vacation home rental and management platform that help enables homeowners by boosting demand and in turn increasing revenue via multiple Online Travel Agents (OTAs) & its own website and app. Belvilla’s best-in-class Artificial Intelligence-enabled pricing software automatically drives the best booking prices across all channels, based on the type of home, seasonality, and other factors, therefore, enabling an increase in revenues.

Belvilla is part of the European holiday home rental agency OYO Vacation Homes (OVH). OVH operates full-service providers such as Belvilla, CheckMyGuest and DanCenter and online marketplace like Traum-Ferienwohnungen. OVH is part of a leading global travel technology company with presence in over 35 countries globally.

