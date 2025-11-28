Defining Premium Through Technology: JETOUR G700 Opens a New Global Chapter with GAIA Architecture

LATIN AMERICA (November 28, 2025). On November 18th, the JETOUR G700 made its global debut in Dubai. As the first model in the G series, it is built on the GAIA Architecture and positioned as an All-terrain Premium Off-road SUV, blending strong mechanical performance with advanced electric intelligence.

For off-road, power is the foundation. The GAIA Architecture deeply integrates the super hybrid iDM-Off road system, delivering a total power output of 665kW and 904 horsepower, equivalent to a V12 engine. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds.

At the core of the power system, the GAIA 2.0TD hybrid-specific engine delivers 155kW of maximum power, 340N·m of maximum torque, and a 45.95% thermal efficiency, with low-charge fuel consumption at just 8.95L/100 km. This keeps the G700 operating in its most efficient and economical RPM range during long-distance driving.

The GAIA 2.0TD hybrid-specific engine is equipped with six waterproof systems to achieve an IP68-level protection against extreme environments. These include polymer air vents, fully-enclosed belts, an IP68-rated generator, and quadruple-sealed ignition coils.

As a hybrid off-road SUV, the G700’s three-electric system is central to its performance. It uses an industry-leading 10-in-1 2-Speed front DHT delivering 6,314N·m of front-wheel torque with a 10 milliseconds response, paired with a 210kW P3 motor and precise temperature control to reduce energy loss and maintain ample battery power.

The G700 is equipped with the front and rear electronically controlled dog clutch, and virtual central lock forming a powerful system. This system boasts three core strengths. It offers a locking torque exceeding 20,000Nm, setting an industry-leading standard. The response time is just 20 milliseconds, allowing it to instantly address wheel slippage. It has also passed durability testing for over 1 million cycles, ensuring reliable performance throughout its lifespan.

The G700’s wading depth has been further improved, reaching 970mm. It also features the industry leading brake disc smart-cleaning function. When the vehicle enters water at a depth of 200mm, the system activates the brake disc smart-cleaning function to ensure brake safety.

From its technical system to product experience, the G700 not only showcases the powerful potential of the GAIA Architecture, but also marks JETOUR’s comprehensive leap into the premium and intelligent area, offering an unprecedented high-end experience for users worldwide.