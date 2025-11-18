JETOUR Reaches 2 Million Vehicles Sales in 7 Years, Ushering in a New Era of Global Hybrid Off-Road Mobility

LATIN AMERICA (November 18, 2025). On October 30, 2025, JETOUR Auto marked a major milestone in its brand journey — surpassing two million cumulative sales since its debut in 2018. Over seven years of steady growth, this achievement reflects strong market recognition and user trust in JETOUR’s products and strategy. It also signifies the brand’s solid position in the global automotive landscape and its entry into the top rank of mainstream players.

In 2018, amid global market volatility and pressure across the auto industry, JETOUR carved out an impressive growth trajectory against the odds. JETOUR’s first model, the X70, debuted in August 2018 and quickly gained traction, surpassing 10,000 units in monthly sales by the end of the year. By February 2020, the 200,000th vehicle had rolled off the production line. In August 2021, cumulative sales exceeded 400,000 units. By November 2022, JETOUR celebrated the 600,000-unit milestone, achieving annual sales of 180,000 units. In January 2024, cumulative sales surpassed 1 million, with annual sales climbing to 568,000 units. In October 2025, JETOUR reached another breakthrough — 2 million cumulative sales in just seven years, marking a major milestone in the brand’s development journey.

JETOUR has remained committed to its “Travel+” strategy, continuously accelerating its global expansion. Currently, JETOUR operates in 91 countries and regions and has established more than 2,000 sales and service networks, achieving both market share leadership and high customer satisfaction across multiple markets. In China, JETOUR ranks first in the Light Off-road segment. In the Middle East — including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar — it ranks among the top three in the overall market and No. 1 among Chinese brands. In Ecuador, Peru, and Panama, JETOUR ranks among the top three Chinese SUV brands. In South Africa, within just one year of its market entry, JETOUR has reached fourth place among Chinese SUV brands.

Behind the remarkable “JETOUR Speed” is the brand’s sharp insight into the growing demand for travel lifestyles. Guided by its “Travel+” strategy, JETOUR has built a strong product portfolio that spans both family and off-road travel. Now, JETOUR is entering the premium hybrid off-road segment. Its first premium model, the G700, will make its global debut in the Middle East this November, bringing users a smarter and more premium driving experience.

Beyond products, JETOUR has built a comprehensive “Travel+ Lifestyle” system that connects every stage of the user journey. It brings together over 10,000 travel essentials, more than 3,000 service stations, 176 premium campsites, and 360 alliance partners worldwide. Covering key areas such as health, accessories, refits, benefits, and stations, this system positions JETOUR as an integrated provider of travel solutions rather than a traditional automotive brand.

From products to lifestyle, and from functions to experiences, JETOUR continues to evolve across every dimension. This constant upgrading has enabled the brand to carve out new opportunities in a crowded market and grow against the odds. In seven years, JETOUR has risen from a newcomer to a mainstream global player. Now, standing at the milestone of two million vehicles, the brand is accelerating its move upmarket — setting a new benchmark in the global premium off-road segment. Its performance in the hybrid off-road category is poised to impress.